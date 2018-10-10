Who Killed Prea-cher Brown? is the title of this year’s murder mystery dinner theater playing at the Pocahontas Opera House October 26, 27 and 28 at 6 p.m.

The show is set in the 1920s, and seven suspects, ranging from banker to bootlegger and flapper to floozie, will all be vying to be the person who “did in” Preacher Brown, played by local attorney Bob Martin.

“The evening is like a game of Clue with the audience as the detectives,” explained playwright and director Arla Ralston. “You’ll witness a murder over dinner, be introduced to the suspects in a series of scenes over dessert, and then the characters will go into the audience for questioning.”

But one suspect and the actor playing the part remains unnamed: The Mysterious Stranger.

“It’s kind of a mystery within a mystery,” Ralston said. “This stranger just shows up in town one day. No one knows who he is or why he’s there. And then, when there’s a murder, many of the locals are ready to throw the blame on the stranger.”

To further the suspense, the director and actor have decided not to reveal who will be playing this part. And the rest of the cast is sworn to secrecy.

“You’ll never get it out of me,” said Brynn Kusic, who plays the flapper. “But I will say this much. The actor is no stranger to Pocahontas County. “

Mary Moore McLaughlin (aka the Widow Jones) insists her lips are likewise sealed.

“I’ll not spoil the surprise,” she said. “ You’ll have to buy a ticket to find out.”

And that you can do by calling the Opera House at 304-799-6645 or going online at www.pocahontasoperahouse.org

Tickets include dinner and the show. No alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the Opera House.

Ralston suggests you might want to go ahead and order your tickets now.

“There are plenty tickets available, but this year we’re doing assigned seating. The tables up front especially for Friday and Saturday are going fast.”