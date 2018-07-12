Home Cutlines A glimpse of Pioneer Days Past A glimpse of Pioneer Days Past July 12, 2018 16 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter IN THE EARLY years of the Pioneer Days festival, activities were happening all over town – and beyond. No wide spot was left idle. One of the popular events was the Horse Pulling Competition, which later became the Horse and Tractor Pull, then, eventually, just a Tractor Pull. File photos Louise McNeel and Marietta Stemple knit on the porch of the Historical Society Museum. The wool yarn was produced locally. In early years, Johnny and Madeline Hill would have a “sheep to shawl” – start to finish – demonstration on the lawn at the museum. Dr. Ernie Shaw participated in many activities through the years – whatever needed to be done. One year, he appeared in the play, “Marlin and Sewell,” and who would even hazard a guess as to what he is doing in this photo? Perhaps no one enjoyed the music of those early festivals more than Sherman Hammons. His name and legacy live on in the Hammons Family Musical Heritage Celebration, which is held each September. Politicians love a parade, and West Virginia Secretary of State/Governor/U.S. Senator John D. “Jay” Rockefeller was no exception. Omar Young had the pioneer attire down pat as he “sits a spell” at C. J. Richardson Hardware. Finding just the right outfit for the festival was a big part of the fun. Kermit Friel wore his best bibs and hat to town. His wife, Karen, is “laughing with him.” RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Wildell – a not so forgotten town Inside the Artist’s Studio It’s all about horses at Shalimar We’re farmin’ here Joyful Flowers for Guild’s new location Delegates have life-changing experiences at NYSC