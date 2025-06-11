Pocahontas County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Michael O’Brien provided the following report of the 600 calls received by the 911 center during the month of May.

Nature of Call/Total Calls Received

911 ABD, open, hangup – 18

Abandoned vehicle – 10

Accidental dial – 1

Agency assistance – 3

Law, animal control – 25

Assault/battery – 1

Accident with injuries – 4

Auto accident – 11

Law, breaking and entering – 7

DNR bear damage – 1

Law, BOLO (Be on the lookout) – 3

CAD2CAD – 3

Law, citizen assist/non-emergency – 17

Controlled burn – 7

Destruction of property – 4

DNR, violation complaint – 1

DOA/unattended death – 2

Law, domestic – 6

Law, drug complaint – 2

DVP violation – 1

Fire, alarm-elevator – 9

Alarm, fire – 5

Fire, non-emergency – 9

Law, fraud – 1

Law, general alarm – 21

Law, shots fired – 4

Fire, Hazmat incident – 1

Highway traffic hazard – 48

Triple I inquiry – 20

Information/notice – 16

Law, criminal investigation – 2

Law, general complaint – 60

EMS, medical – 63

Law, mental hygiene – 2

Missing/overdue person – 4

General notice – 4

Law, paper service – 17

Phone outage – 4

EMS, patient transfer – 30

Search and rescue – 1

Fire, secure landing zone – 6

Fire, smoke investigation – 2

EMS, standby – 4

Theft of vehicle – 2

Fire, structure – 4

Fire, suspicious odor – 2

System test – 2

Theft of property or items – 8

Law, traffic complaint – 5

Law, traffic stop – 61

Transferred to another agency – 1

Law, transport person – 7

EMS, trauma – 14

Law, trespassing – 4

VIN verification – 3

Law, warrant service – 4

Law, welfare check – 17

DNR, wildlife management – 6