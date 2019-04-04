Nothing says “Springtime in Pocahontas County” like the annual Great Greenbrier River Race.

In its 33rd year, this triathlon attracts hundreds of runners, kayakers/canoeists and bikers – and spectators – as one of the first social events of the season.

Individuals and teams begin a three-mile run on Main Street in Marlinton, then north on the Greenbrier River Trail and back to the Greenbrier River at First Avenue.

The second leg is a four-mile “paddle” down the river to Buckeye, where bikes will await the competitors for the final grind – a 10-mile “peddle.” Bikers will first go south, then turn to ride north, and back to the starting line – turned finish line – on Main Street.

Awards and great food will be waiting.

It’s a day for all ages.

Ed Sharp, of Virginia, is proof that you’re never to old to have fun – or to compete.

Sharp is 79 years old, and competes each year “solo” in the Individual Division.

On the other end of the age spectrum, an 11 year old is also registered to tackle the race all on his own.

Kellyn Cassell has competed in every GGRR, but one, since 1998. This year, his six and nine year old daughters will join him, making it a team effort.

The event brings out food and entertainment.

Friday evening, April 26, there will be a Pasta Palooza at the Pocahontas County Opera House from 4 to 7 p.m.

Racers will find a great spaghetti dinner and live music there, in addition to a ramp recipe contest.

Proceeds from the dinner will benefit Discovery Junction, a multi-use park which is to be built next door to the opera house.

Racers may also pick up their race packets from 4 to 8 p.m. at the opera house.

The race itself is quite entertaining for those who come to cheer from the sidelines.

There is even humor in the team names – Blue Ridge Pacemakers, Low Expectation, Fat Kids Chasing an Ice Cream Truck and Win or Booze!

Information and a list of registered teams and individuals can be found at tristate racer.com or tristateracer.com/event.php?RaceID=10465