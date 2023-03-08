Thursday, March 8, 1923

M. N. McCoy, of Beard, was a visitor at this office Wednesday. He tells us that the good people of the Levels and other parts of the county came liberally to the help of Abe Pritt, who was recently burned out, when a house belonging to Mr. McCoy was destroyed by fire.

– – –

Representatives of the U. S. government working with the State Department of Health, established the fact by an intensive survey that one person in every hundred in West Virginia has consumption, scientifically called pulmonary tuberculosis.

It is impossible to give an accurate record of the deaths from this disease in the state because of laxity on the part of those handling the dead to make report of death with cause to the State Health Department; but in the country at large, one person in every ten dying, dies of tuberculosis…

Consumption, the “Great White Plague,” is being fought with considerable success, and is no longer looked upon as incurable, if the symptoms are recognized in time and proper treatment administered…

– – –

C. L. Tabor was down from Cass Tuesday and paid this office a visit. Last week, he received a letter from his father, B. J. Tabor, stating that there was five feet of snow on the ground and still snowing. He lives on a farm near Syracuse, New York. Mr. Tabor reports the Cass mill running day and night, and the planing mill is nearing completion. This is a building over 90 feet broad and 220 feet long.

– – –

Edgar Sharp, Frank Beverage and Clifford Sharp were before Squire Smith Saturday afternoon, charged with moonshining. Edgar Sharp and Frank Beverage waived examination and gave bonds for appearance at court, and Clifford Sharp was dismissed.

On Saturday, officers Charles K. Butler and L. S. and Ed Cochran made a raid on Frank Beverage’s premises in the bush and found a lot of mash. They arrested Beverage and then went after Beverage’s father-in-law, Edgar Sharp, who lives at Harter. They arrested Edgar Sharp and Clifford Sharp and, after a search, found a complete stilling outfit. Clifford Sharp seems to have been merely a bystander, who had stopped for a visit with his neighbor.

Edgar Sharp is about fifty years old and belongs to a prominent Pocahontas family. Beverage is a young married man with a number of children…

– – –

There is a story about a man from town driving away out in the country on a Sunday afternoon to get started on a business trip. He stopped for supper at a farmhouse and after the meal was over, he got into a hot argument with the farmer about some matters, and they disputed until time for family prayers, and the farmer read a chapter, and when they knelt down to pray, he devoted most of his prayer to telling how deficient his guest was in good hard sense, and praying that he might be converted, and made to see the error of his ways.

The visitor heard it in silence, and when the prayer was ended, he said that now he would offer up a prayer, and he took occasion in the prayer to tell about the failings and shortcoming of the farmer, and pray for a change of heart, and he was pretty severe.

When the visitor got through with his supplication, the old farmer wanted to pray again to answer some of the things that had been said in the petition against him, but the visitor said that he would have to be getting on his way, and got in his car and left.

If the American Civil Liberties Union keeps on and keeps on, it is to be hoped that somebody will give them a good praying to. They are the kind of people who think that they have some new knowledge, and their bellies are hot with it and they want to impart the information. They are discontented and will not endure the thought of contentment in other people. They talk in dollars and cents, not heeding that contentment is worth more than a million dollars. I would not trust such men as far as you could throw a bull by the tail…