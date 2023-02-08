Thursday, February 8, 1923

Al Weekly was before Squire Smith Monday, charged with moonshining. He was held to the grand jury under bond of $1,000. Weekly is a man of about 40 years, hails from Greenbrier and has a large family. He lives on Droop mountain. The arrest was made by Deputy Sheriff T. A. Bruffey. The still was a homemade affair of copper. It was hid away in a laurel patch a few hundred yards from the Greenbrier Line.

NAMES

continued…

Mill Point, so called from mills established there on account of water power in Stamping Creek. Levels District so called from level formation of uplands, called Little Levels of Pocahontas County, and Big Levels of Greenbrier. Droop Mountain, so called from the peculiar end of the mountain which after a long level ridge droops to the level of the Greenbrier river. Locust Creek, so called from locust timber. Break Neck, station on railroad, so called because a cow fell over a cliff and broke her neck. Spice Run from the presence of spice wood, a shrub. Beard, post office, from family of that name. Burnside, from a family of that name. Denmar, post office, site of a tuberculosis hospital, from a combination name derived from Denison and Maryland. J. A. Dennison was president of the Maryland Lumber Company which founded the place. Hillsboro, from the name of Hill, formerly Academy, from the academy formed under the University extension act of 1842. Burr, post office, from a family of that name. Lobelia, post office, from the medicinal herb of that name common to the vicinity. Hills and Bruffeys Creeks, from family names, formerly called Big Sinking and Little Sinking Creeks because they disappear under Droop Mountain to reappear as Locust Creek. Stephen Hole Run, a famous spring and small stream, so called from a cave occupied by Stephen Sewell, the pioneer killed by the Indians, from which Sewell mountain was named. Not Sewall mountain. Indian Draft, a stream, branch of Stony Creek, so called from the fact that the Seneca Trail, the warrior’s road, wound down from Elk mountain through this divide. Yelk, community on Elk river, abbreviation of the words The Elk.

Mace, post office, also Mace Knob, highest point in West Virginia, from family of that name.

Pocahontas County, highest county in eastern part of the United States contains headwaters of Ohio river. So named from Indian Princess, inadvertently, the name having been confused by the engrosser with the name of Alleghany county, adjoining.

FATAL ACCIDENT

Page C. McCloud, a son of Clark McCloud, who was employed by the West Virginia Pulp and Paper Co., of Cass, as brakeman on one of their log trains on the G & E railroad met with a fatal accident last Thursday morning January 25th. McCloud was braking on the rear end of the train, and while tightening the brakes above the second switchback, the steel lever used for tightening the brakes of the car broke and threw him under the cars, which passed over his body. He was quickly missed by the conductor and engineer and the train was stopped and his body was found a short distance from the rear end of the train.

Thinking that an inquest would be necessary the train crew cut the engine loose from the string of cars and rushed on in to Cass, leaving part of the crew with the body. Squire Sutton was notified, and learning the particulars, deemed an inquest unnecessary, and the body was brought to his undertaking department where it was prepared for burial.

McCloud was about 30 years old and leaves a wife and four small children to mourn their loss. The body was interred by the Loyal Order of Moose of which he was a member, at the Oliver Cemetery near Cass, in the presence of an unusually large crowd of friends and relatives. McCloud will be greatly missed as he had a host of friends and was well liked by all his acquaintance. Nothing was left undone by the good people of Cass, to comfort the young wife and little ones in their great loss and sad hours of grief.

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Luther Shears, February 1, 1923, a son, making eight living boys.

DIED

Once again we are reminded that in the midst of life we are in death, the old and feeble must die and the young and vigorous may die. Absolem Buke Ware died at his home on Dry Branch, near Brady schoolhouse, aged 44 years… His body was laid to rest in the Beale burying ground near the place of his birth. Mr. Ware was the oldest son of Jacob M. Ware and the oldest grandson of the late George C. Beale. He is survived by his wife and seven children… He was a hard working man, honest in all his dealings.

– – –

J. E. Houchin died January 20th, 1923, at the home of his daughter, Mr. C. B. Wilcok, of Durbin, aged 66 years… He was a good citizen and will be greatly missed. Burial at the Goodsell cemetery…

– – –

Mrs. Florence Lillian Shinnaberry, wife of David Shinnaberry, of Deerfield, Va., died in the Charlottesville Hospital February 2nd… Mrs. Shin-naberry was a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Shinnaberry, of Knapps Creek. Her age was 26 years… She leaves to mourn their loss, her husband, four children…

– – –

Mrs. Fannie Irvine, widow of the late George R. Irvine, died at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Mary Dominick at Big Run, February 4th, 1923… She was nearly 80 years old. Burial at the Sharp graveyard near Fairview Church…

– – –

Harry McDowell died January 22, 1923, at 11:30 a.m. at his home in Brownsburg, aged 84 years. He was born in Bath County, Virginia. His first marriage was to Julia Fields… His second marriage was with Sallie Wright, of Bath County… Uncle Harry was one of the early settlers of Brownsburg. Through great disadvantages, he brought up his family, and he lived to a ripe age to enjoy the fruits of his labor. This county loses a good citizen. Sympathy is extended to the bereaved family and the friends who mourn. Burial in the Brownsburg Cemetery…

– – –

Ralph William Sharp, little son of Mr. and Mrs. Locke Sharp died January 30, 1923, aged 10 days. His little body was laid to rest in the Sharp graveyard.

– – –

Charles Burr, aged 71 years, died at his home in Burr Valley, February 1, 1923. He was a son of the late John Burr and Mrs. Catherine Moore Burr. He was an honest upright citizen. He was never married.

– – –

Captain John Peters died Monday afternoon, February 5, 1923, at his home in Ronceverte. He was past 73 years of age. Captain Peters was an old time river man, and was widely known in Pocahontas county.

– – –

Mrs. Lucinda Margaret Wooddell died at Cass Tuesday, January 30, 1923. Her death was very sudden, her daughter-in-law finding her in dying condition on the street near her home. Her age was 69 years… Burial at Ryder Graveyard near Greenbank.