100 Years Ago

Thursday, April 14, 1921

Another cold wave with ice freezing temperature Sunday night and Monday has added another streak of lean to the prospects for small fruits and other crops this year. The wheat crop apparently has been damaged to some extent, the top frozen down considerably. Young clover and other meadows have been set back also.

– – –

Married, recently at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Willie Dilley, near Mt. Zion, their daughter, Miss Stella, to Gay Campbell, of Dunmore.

– – –

Z. S. Smith, Jr. brought over a lot of cattle from Jackson River yesterday to pasture in the Kee hacking.

– – –

The time for a businessman to borrow money, if ever, is when he does not need it. If he really needs it, it is usually a sign that he needs something else first. The use of money in business is extremely limited. It cannot be the substitute for repairs and replacements. If a granary is losing out through rats, the cure is not to put in more grain, but to stop the rat holes. The businessman’s best loan is made of himself – his brains, interests, and application. A business cannot be cured by money poultices from the bank, but by surgical operations within. Loss is corrected by building up the processes of gain – not by borrowing. The cure of every business’s difficulty is within itself. Internal difficulties must be met by internal corrections, not by external borrowings. – Henry Ford

CIRCUIT COURT

The case against the Italian, Nazareno Chambello, charged with killing Jim Persi, another Italian, was continued until the June term. A plea of insanity was entered. On last Tuesday night, the jailer heard an uproar among the prisoners and upon investigation found this Italian hanging by the neck. He had taken a chain from his bunk. He was cut down, dead to the world, and brought to the Marlinton Hospital. He was soon revived.

The cases against Holmes Sharp and Si Bowers were continued.

George Burwell drew a six-month sentence and $50 fine for carrying weapons. Also, J. J. Prine, eight months and $100 for the same offense.

Three penitentiary sentences have been imposed. Two years for Harlan Gibson for moonshining; two years for John Paugh for grand larceny, two years for W. W. Wyatt for hitting a child with a rock. The latter has been given a lot of attention this court, and in addition to the above sentence has drawn 20 months in jail and several hundred dollars fine in nearly a dozen convictions for bootlegging.

Much of the day Wednesday was taken up with the case against J. B. McNeil for selling cider with a kick in it. The jury found a verdict of guilty, and Judge Sharp sentenced the defendant to three months in jail and a fine of $300.

SECOND MAN IN JAIL

Antonio Gradison, an Austrian, was brought to jail this week and is held on the charge of being one of the three men who went into the camp on North Fork of Cranberry and killed a Russian and walked away with some thousands of dollars in money. The prisoner is a heavy set man of about thirty and he has remained silent in all the languages that he knows.

R. K. Burns, policeman, who made the other arrest, traced the prisoner into Cumberland and found that he had arrived there on Tuesday after the Friday night of the murder.

With the aid of the local authorities, the man was arrested and he immediately got himself a lawyer and objected to going back to West Virginia. The prosecuting attorney of this county secured an extradition from the governors of the respective states and C. C. Clendenen, deputy sheriff, went to Cumberland to join Policeman Burns. There they were met with a habeas corpus proceeding, which was heard before Judge Henderson, who sent the prisoner back to where he was wanted.

This judge has a vivid recollection of Marlinton. He came here in 1896 to try a lawsuit between the Cumberland Lumber Company and the late Col. D. O’Connel, and while here Judge Henderson was attacked by a virulent case of diphtheria and was desperately ill. The place at that time was 46 miles from a railroad and the Judge seemed to consider it a marvel that he received such good attention in the wilderness.

But to get back to the prisoner, he was found to have $1,140.00 in currency on him when he was arrested which was brought back by the officers.

STAMPING CREEK

The weather is fine after the cold spell. A good many people had made garden during the nice weather and may have to make it again.

Most of the farmers are ready for planting.

Joseph A. Sharp, fire warden has been having trouble keeping the fires under control.

Adam Irvine, the sawmill man, is at home now making garden, building fence and preparing to plant corn.

William Jackson has been quite busy caring for his flock of Angora goats during the recent cold spell.

Ramon Rhodes has moved from Rainetown to John Gay’s place near Edray. We were sorry to lose such good neighbors.

OBITUARY

In memory of Clementine and Frank Hollandsworth, of Droop, W. Va.

On November 25, 1920, Mrs. Clementine Hollands-worth departed from this world of care to the Great Beyond. She had heart trouble but had only been past going for one week. She was the daughter of Valentine Byrd, and the last of his family. She was in her 72nd year, having been born in May 1849. She was married to Frank Hollandsworth and has one daughter, Mrs. Lieu Gillian, and two sons, Lewis and Joe.

Everything was done for her that loving hearts and willing hands could do, but the call of the Master was stronger than all earthly ties… No funeral services were held on account of the serious illness of her husband. On the evening of the 27th, her remains were laid to rest in the Walkup cemetery while some friends sang the beautiful hymn, “Death is Only a Dream.”

Sunday morning, December 19, 1920, the Death Angel again visited the Hollandsworth home, this time claiming as its victim the father, Frank Hollandsworth. He was born in May 1852 and was in his 69th year. He had been in poor health for several years and a helpless invalid for over a year. His wife had waited on him constantly and faithfully until one week before her death, which occurred on Thanksgiving Day…

On the evening of the 20th, his remains were laid by those of his wife in the Walkup cemetery there to await the final call of the Master.