100 Years Ago

Thursday, October 19, 1911

THE WINNING OF WILLIAM HATHAWAY

William Hathaway, 24 years old, follows the woods and in moments of relaxation, sometimes plays the national game of poker. On the 9th of October, he was in Cass, and seeking diversion strayed into a game with other players in a room on the east side of the river. He had two dollars and with that he bought chips. These chips were soon in other hands. Grant Halterman furnished him, as a friend, another helping of chips to the same amount. They melted away. Then a stranger, commonly known as Shorty Andrews, staked him to two red, to-wit: two dollars of fiat money. These were winning money, and in a short time had accumulated other chips to them and his stack was worth $75.25.

Hathaway was attacked with a disease known as cold feet and passed the chips over to the banker and demanded specie payment.

J. H. Griffith, of Cass, was in the game and was a loser and kind ‘o out of humor. He laid violent hands on Hathaway and demanded that he continue to play. Hathaway raised the point that it did not require unanimous consent in that sort of a game, whereupon Griffith chased him around the table a few times and out of the door and Hathaway’s pile of chips were scattered generally.

Hathaway went across to the Logger’s Home restaurant and Griffith came for him but having escaped as it were by the skin of his teeth, declared that the Logger’s Home was his castle and successfully maintained it and the game broke up without him.

Under the tantalizing circumstances, it is little wonder that the town authorities heard about the game and deeming it unlawful, made a number of arrests and collected a lot of fines from the sportsmen under the ordinance of that town against gambling, and J. H. Griffith was held under a $500 bond to await the action of the grand jury upon the charge of taking away from William Hathaway, seventy-five dollars’ worth of poker chips.

SOME PUMPKINS

L. O. Simmons, foreman of this office, raised a pumpkin vine which had eleven pumpkins upon it, the aggregate weight of which was four hundred and ninety-eight pounds (498). The largest one weighed 60 1/2 pounds, but the others were as large. The pumpkins are of the squash variety and bright golden in color. Mr. Simmons will probably send one of them to the State exhibit at the Pittsburgh Land Show next month.

B. S. Wallace and A. D. Williams raised pumpkins of the same variety. They did not grow so many to the vine, but they were very large. Mr. Williams has the record at 83 1/2 pounds and Mr. Wallace’s weighed about 60 pounds each.

ROOSTER MOTHERS 27 CHICKS

Oakland, Cal. –Deserted by his wife, who eloped with a neighbor, Henry, who makes his home with Walter E. Logan in a suburb of this city, has become both mother and father to his family of twenty-seven children.

Henry is a Black Minorca rooster. When Martha, his spouse, hatched out twenty-seven fuzzy chicks, Henry was the proudest rooster in Piedmont. But Martha soon became enamored of a neighbor’s Plymouth Rock, deserted her brood and moved into the neighbor’s coop.

Henry moped for a few days, but the peeps of his hungry family made him forget his own sorrows. He became a different rooster.

Daily he scratches for worms and stands guard over his brood, fighting off adult chickens which would rob his family of its food. When bedtime comes Henry escorts his brood to a warm moss-filled box, climbs in himself and cuddles his family.

LOCAL MENTION

In the past ten days, six thousand pounds of chestnuts have been shipped from this place by express. The crop this year is the heaviest in many years.

Rex Kincaid had a narrow escape from serious injury by being kicked in the stomach by a mule, Saturday. A belt buckle was bent and broken by the blow.

Died, Minnie Jordan, wife of James Jordan, at her home at the Tannery, Sunday evening, aged 49 years.

John D. Rorke brought in an apple limb upon which was bloom and ripe fruit.

The postoffice at Dunlevie has been changed from Dunlevie to Thornwood.

W. M. McAllister, who has been on Elk for a few days weighing up cattle, returned to Bath county this morning.