100 Years Ago

Thursday, July 22, 1920

Holmes Sharp and Si Bowers came to Marlinton last Friday and surrendered and were admitted to bail for their appearance at next court. Sharp was charged with having a still, which was found in his cellar, and when Sheriff Gibson and State officers Wooddell and Moore came to arrest him, he and Bowers resisted arrest. In the battle, Mr. Gibson received a slight wound in the thigh.

Sharp’s bail was $6,000 and Bowers, $5,000. Attorney L. M. McClintic has been retained by the defense, and A. P. Edgar, F. R. Hill and N. C. McNeil will be for the State.

– – –

An order has been received requiring all residences served by the town postal carriers to provide private mail receptacles by the 26th of July. The service will be discontinued at each house that has not put up a box for mail. A slit in the door is a compliance. Business houses do not have to have boxes up.

LONG WAY OFF

When burglars never pick the locks

When Democrats will vote for Knox

When women dance in wooden socks

When watermelons grow on rocks

When chickens chase the wily fox

When New York City has no docks

When Corbett says he cannot box

When Sheep refuse to graze in flocks

When Wall Street never trades in Stocks

When Armour will not kill an ox

Then Harding may outrun Jim Cox. – Charleston Gazette

LOCAL MENTION

Our friend John Adkison came to town on Monday with George H. Simmons. He is slowly recovering from a severely sprained back. He hurt himself hiving a swarm of bees out of a tall tree.

Rev. Elmer Sloane, of Minnehaha Springs, has notified his congregations that he has asked the presiding elder and bishop to release him so he can take a flattering offer along other lines of christian endeavor.

Samuel G. Gibson, of Kendallville, Indiana, arrived in Marlinton Tuesday. The trip was made in an automobile, 640 miles without the least mishap. Mr. Gibson is a brother of Sheriff William Gibson and Sherman Gibson, of Frost. This is his first visit home in twenty-five years. He is accompanied by his wife, and sister, Miss Lillie Gibson. Also, Mrs. Jacob McLaughlin, of Brimfield. The party expects to spend most of the summer in Pocahontas County. He is a farmer by profession and one of the many Pocahontas people to accumulate wealth in the west by industry and good management.

Mr. and Mrs. J. J. McGraw and children, Margaret and James, are visiting relatives in Virginia.

John W. Kelley and Ulysses Dean, of Browns Mountain, were visitors at the Times office Tuesday. Mr. Dean reports the loss of three head of fine sheep.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ed. Beverage, of the Hills, a daughter, July 15, 1920. This is their tenth child.

DIED

James B. Rhea died at his home near Linwood Thursday, July 15, 1920, at an advanced age. For some years he had been in failing health. Burial at Mingo on Friday…

The deceased was a good citizen. He is survived by one daughter, Mrs. Eugene Gatewood, and seven or eight sons. He was a native of Bath County, coming to Pocahontas soon after the War Between the States, in which he fought as a Confederate soldier.

– – –

Death entered and claimed for his victim, on July 5, 1920, at near 9:30 p.m., Henry Young, the eldest son of Mrs. Fannie Young, of Jacox. A fine young man who had but recently completed his 23rd year and was gradually entering into such a life of usefulness in his own community, he was one of which scarcely a neighbor could say but that in some way he had aided or assisted them. What a shock and sense of gloom seemed to settle down when it was learned that his life hung in a balance.

He had been confined to his room for a few days with measles but was doing very nicely until almost suddenly he became unconscious on Saturday afternoon and no means ever aroused him again to consciousness, and the attending physicians pronounced his malady Acute Bright’s disease, which did its deathly work…

The funeral service was conducted at Hill Chapel church on July 7th by his pastor, Rev. K. D. Swecker… and the mortal remains were taken from there to the graveyard nearby, followed by a large crowd of sorrowing and sympathizing friends, and laid away by the side of his father with two sisters and a brother, and when that widowed mother went away from that funeral, she left the earthly remains of one half of her family quietly resting beneath the ground and took home with her two sons, John and Lee, and two daughters, Annie and Nettie, to share with her the sad bereavement that had come to be, but what a wonderful thing it is to know that there is a Divine Friend that can enter in and comfort as no earthly one can do, and we wish for these broken hearted, lovely ones to realize this now as they never have done before…

AT THE AMUSU THEATRE

Thursday and Friday

MARY PICKFORD

IN “HOODLUMS”

Successor to “Daddy Long Legs”

The picture of 1,000 laughs, adapted from the story, “Burkses Amy.”

Amy Burke, the heiress, found that, in the slums, a lot of dirty faced girls are happier than clean ones. A heavy purse don’t make a happy home, shooting crap in the gutter is more fun than a tea party with silk clad snobs, that a hurdy-gurdy makes better dance music than a jazz band.

Ten Mary Pickfords you have never seen.

Special Matinee for women and children Thursday afternoon.

Admission Matinee – 10¢ and 20¢

Night – 15¢ and 25¢