Wynona Lynn Johnson Redman, 63, suddenly left her earthly home Tuesday, September 23, 2025, after fighting medical battles most of her adult life.

Born July 8, 1962, in Summersville, she was a daughter of the late Dairell Leo and Eva Dale Green Johnson.

Anyone that knew Nonie knew what a fierce fighter she was. Everyone who knew her was positively impacted by her love of life and family. In many ways, she was the cornerstone, even though she was the baby of the family. She was the organizer of family events and get-togethers.

All who knew Nonie soon came to love her. She was kind and giving and never complaining. No matter the circumstances she had a positive influence on many people.

Even through her afflictions, she was able to work for many years; first for the Hallmark Corporation and then for Appalachian By Design.

Nonie enjoyed fishing with her husband and oftentimes they just loved to drive around, enjoying the scenic views that Virginia and West Virginia offer. She loved to watch the WVU Mountaineers football and basketball games.

Thanks to a special friend, Ruth Ann, who arranged for her to meet both the teams. Nonie also enjoyed music and going to concerts. She especially enjoyed the Kansas concert at the WV State Fair in August. Most recently she was the number one champion in a simulated NASCAR hall of fame race in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Dairell Johnson.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Henry Curtis Redman; son, Henry Curtis Redman Jr.; the light of her life, granddaughter, Chelsea Redman; sister, Yevette and Danny Shafer, of Frankford; brothers, Floyd Johnson, of Ronceverte, Ellis Johnson, of Frankford, and Carl Johnson, of Hillsboro; sisters-in law, Liz Burns, and Trish and Jeff Woods; brothers-in law, Lee and Paula Redman, and Tony and Wendi Redman; many other relatives and friends; and especially her dialysis nurses.

Per her wishes her body is to be used for scientific study with the intention of saving other people’s lives and that wish was granted.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.