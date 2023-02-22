Energy Express

Energy Express service opportunities for the 2023 Marlinton Elementary Energy Express Site for Mentor and Community Coordinator positions. To learn more about how to become involved or to request an application, call the WVU Extension Office at 304-799-4852 or visit the Energy Express website at extension.wvu.edu/youth-family/youth-education/energy-express/get-involved

Shooting Sports

Multi-Disciplinary State 4-H Shooting Sports/Ultimate Outdoor Weekend Camp will be held at Jackson’s Mill April 21-23. For more information or to obtain registration materials please contact the WVU Extension Office at 304-799-4852.

4-H Photo, Poster and Writing Contest

Join the fun and submit your poster, photo and writing contest entries to the Extension Office by March 1. Exhibits will be on display at McClintic Library March 3 – 8. Contact the extension office for contest rules.