Fred Provenza – Our Palates, Our Plants, Our Animals, Ourselves

Thursday February 2, 7 p.m.

Fred Provenza will outline his decades of research regarding the inherent nutritional wisdom of livestock species and their ability to select the most appropriate forage species for their needs at a given time. He is the author of three books, including Nourishment: What Animals Can Teach Us about Rediscovering Our Nutritional Wisdom; Foraging Behavior: Managing to Survive in a World of Change; and The Art and Science of Shepherding: Tapping the Wisdom of French Herders (co-author with Michel Meuret)

Fruit Tree Pruning Workshop

The WVU Extension Service is coordinating a Fruit Tree Pruning Workshop for Saturday, February 18, beginning at 1 p.m. This workshop will feature Mira Danilovich, WVU Extension Horticulture Specialist and state Master Gardener Coordinator.

The Workshop will be held at 5687 Denmar Road, Hillsboro. Take Denmar Road from Hillsboro, past the prison 1.5 miles, turn left at the “Wannabe Farms” sign.

RSVP by calling the WVU Extension Office at 304-799-4852 or emailing Greg.Ha mons@mail.wvu.edu



Garden calendar ‘colors of the garden’

Fruits and vegetables come in all shapes, sizes and tastes. They also can grow in a variety of colors that offer different nutrients and vitamins. The 2023 West Virginia University Extension offers a peek into different varieties and colors of the garden in its 2023 garden calendar. To obtain a copy of the calendar, while supplies last, or learn more about gardening and healthy lifestyles, contact the WVU Extension Service office by visiting us in the basement of the courthouse.