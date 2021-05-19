WVU Extension News

100 Miles in 100 Days

The 100 Miles in 100 Days Walking Challenge begins Monday, May 31. Everyone who completes the challenge will receive a T-shirt and be entered in a drawing to win prizes including memberships at the Wellness Centers in Marlinton or Green Bank. Registrations are due back to the WVU Extension Office by Friday May 28.

Contact the Extension Office at 304-799-4852 to receive a registration form.

100 Miles in 100 Days is co-sponsored by WVU Extension Service, Pocahontas County Parks and Recreation and Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.



4-H Camp T-Shirt Sponsors Needed

Sponsors are needed for the Pocahontas County 4-H Camp T-shirts this summer. All sponsors are asked to contribute $50 and their names will be printed on the back of the camp T-shirts that are given to every 4-Her attending county camp. If any business, organization or individual is interested in being a 2021 sponsor, please call the Extension Office at 304-799-4852 immediately.



Pocahontas Producers

Regular Sale – Saturday, June 19, 2 p.m.

For more info call PPCA Manager Sherry Sullenberger 540-499-2718 or the Extension Office at 304-799-4852.