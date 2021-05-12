WVU Extension News

4-H Camp T-Shirts

Sponsors are needed for this summer’s Pocahontas County 4-H Camp T-shirts. All sponsors are asked to contribute $50 and, in return, their names will be printed on the back of the shirts that are given to every 4-Her attending county camp. If any business, organization or individual is interested in being a 2021 sponsor, please call the Extension Office immediately at 304-799-4852.

Pesticide Collection

May 15

Pesticides of all kinds will be collected Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. at the Greenbrier Recycling Center on Monroe Avenue in Ronceverte. This is open to all West Virginians. Participants may bring their unused or leftover pesticides to the Recycling Center, in their original containers, for proper disposal.

For further information call the Recycle Center at 304-645-4232.

Pocahontas Producers

Regular Sale – Saturday, May 15, 2 p.m.

Regular Sale – Saturday, June 19, 2 p.m.