WVU Extension News

Dramas, Fairs & Festivals

Applications for the Dramas, Fairs and Festivals grants for this quarter are due in the Extension Office by May 3. If you have any questions or need an application, please call the office at 304-799-4852.

4-H Camp T-Shirts

Sponsors are needed for this summer’s Pocahontas County 4-H Camp T-shirts. All sponsors are asked to contribute $50 and their names will be printed on the back of the shirts that are given to every 4-Her attending county camp. If any business, organization or individual is interested in being a 2021 sponsor, please call the Extension Office immediately at 304-799-4852.