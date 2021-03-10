WVU Extension News

4-H/FFA Ham, Bacon and Egg Sale
The annual Ham, Bacon and Egg Sale is set for Saturday, March 27. Per COVID requirements, there will be a limit on how many buyers can attend. Pre-registration and RSVP will be required. More details available soon.
Pocahontas Producers
Regular Sale – Saturday, March 20, 2 p.m.
Special Calf Sale – Friday, April 9, 7 p.m.
Regular Sale – Saturday, April 10, 2 p.m.
For more info call PPCA Manager Sherry Sullenberger 540-499-2718 or Extension Office at 304-799-4852.
Educational Webinar Series
Thursdays, from 7 to 8 p.m.
• March 11: Weed management for pastures and hayfields – JD Green, University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service
• March 18: Three secrets to increasing profits – Dallas Mount, Ranch Management Consultants
• March 25: Market outlook for 2021 and the continued impact of COVID-19 – Derrell Peel, Oklahoma State University
Register to participate here: https://go.wvu.edu/ag-educational-series-registration