WVU Extension News

    March 10, 2021

    4-H/FFA Ham, Bacon and Egg Sale

    The annual Ham, Bacon and Egg Sale is set for Saturday, March 27. Per COVID requirements, there will be a limit on how many buyers can attend. Pre-registration and RSVP will be required.  More details available soon.

    Pocahontas Producers

    Regular Sale – Saturday, March 20, 2 p.m. 
    Special Calf Sale – Friday, April 9, 7 p.m.
    Regular Sale – Saturday, April 10, 2 p.m. 
    For more info call PPCA Manager Sherry Sullenberger 540-499-2718 or Extension Office at 304-799-4852.

    Educational Webinar Series
    Thursdays, from 7 to 8 p.m.
    • March 11: Weed management for pastures and hayfields – JD Green, University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service
    • March 18: Three secrets to increasing profits – Dallas Mount, Ranch Management Consultants
    • March 25: Market outlook for 2021 and the continued impact of COVID-19 – Derrell Peel, Oklahoma State University
    Register to participate here: https://go.wvu.edu/ag-educational-series-registration

