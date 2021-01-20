WVU Extension News

2021 Garden Calendar

Given the overwhelming renewed interest in gardening this past year, West Virginia University Extension Service is helping both novice and seasoned gardeners gain tips, educational information and more via the 2021 garden calendar – “The Science of Gardening” looks at the science-based information behind gardening. Calendars are available at the WVU Extension Office in the basement of the courthouse, and will be available online in early 2021.



2021 Agriculture Educational Webinar Series

Each winter, WVU Extension Service brings education, know-how and research right to your community through a series of educational dinner meetings. Though we can’t gather in person this year, you are still invited to join us virtually for the 2021 agriculture webinar series.

Join us every Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. as we cover a new farm-focused topic. These weekly webinar sessions will take place via Zoom through the end of March.

Topics will include:

• January 14: Grazing management – Jeff Lehm-kuhler, University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service

• January 21: Small-scale poultry production – Joe Moritz, WVU Extension Service

• January 28: Fertilization in high tunnels – Lewis Jett, WVU Extension Service

• February 4: Pond management – Bryan Swistock, Penn State Extension

Register to participate here: https://go.wvu.edu/ag-educational-series-registration

For more information about the webinar sessions, visit: https://extension.wvu.edu/2021-ag-webinar-series

If you have questions, please contact Alexandria Smith at Alexandria.Straight@mail.wvu.edu or John Murray at John.Murray@mail.wvu.edu