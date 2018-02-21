Energy Express

Energy Express service/ employment opportunities are now available for the 2018 Marlinton Elementary Energy Express Site for four Mentors and one Community Coordinator. To learn more about how to become involved or to request an employment application, call the WVU Pocahontas County Extension Office at 304-799-4852 or visit the Energy Express website at ex tension.wvu.edu/youth-family/youth-education/energy-express/get-involved.

4-H Posters and Photos on Display

The entries in the 2018 4-H Poster Contest and Photo Event are on display now through March 8 at the McClintic Library in Marlinton.

Multi-Disciplinary State 4-H Shooting Sports

This camping weekend is designed to teach life skills through safe noncompetitive activities in shooting sports and natural resources. Campers will also learn about West Virginia’s natural resources through a variety of group and outdoor learning experiences. At time of the event campers must be between 12 and17 years old. The cost of the camp is $60. Early bird registration is due March 23. For more information or to obtain registration materials please contact the WVU Extension Office at 304-799-4852.

Small Ruminant Short Course to be held in Lewisburg

Dr. Daniel Morrical, Sheep Nutrition Expert and Extension Active Emeritus Faculty at Iowa State University, will present the John Peters Memorial Lectures to small ruminant producers in West Virginia at the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg on March 17.

Registration at 9 a.m. The sessions will begin at 9:30 a.m. conclude at 3 p.m. Registration will be $25 in advance by March 9 and $30 at the door.