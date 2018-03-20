A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, through 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 21.

A complex late season winter storm will affect the region into Wednesday night, March 21.

Mixed wintry precipitation is expected early this morning in the northern mountains of West Virginia, with light snow and freezing rain. Heavier precipitation will then move into the region later today. While this precipitation will begin as rain, it will transition to heavy wet snow overnight into Wednesday morning. This transition will take place first in the West Virginia mountains and southeast Ohio Tuesday evening, and transition elsewhere overnight. Snow is expected to taper off from west to east Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with localized amounts up to 9 inches, are expected.

Affected areas, Southeast Pocahontas, Northwest Randolph, Northwest Webster, Southeast Fayette, Southeast Raleigh, Barbour, Taylor and Upshur.

Instructions:

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages.