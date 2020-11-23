Willie Mullenax

Willie Forrest Mullenax, 91, of Arbovale, a loving father and grandfather went to be with the Lord Thursday, November 19, 2020.
The family will have a walk-through visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale.
Funeral service at 3 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating. Interment following the service in the Mullenax Family Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corp.
Covid-19 guidelines will be enforced during this time.
Online condolences may be shared at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com
