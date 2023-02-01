William Roy Sharp, 80, of Gap Mills, died Monday, January 23, 2023, at his residence.

Born October 28, 1942, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Dorsey and Clara Shearer Sharp.

Roy served in the United States Army and was a retired Boiler Operator for Westvaco. He was also a farmer and loved bear hunting.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ernest James Sharp; son-in-law, Gary Whitehead; three brothers, Harold Sharp, Joe Sharp and Jerry Sharp; and a sister, Janet Gurd.

He is survived by his wife, Anita Sharp of Gap Mills; daughter, Jacqueline S. Whitehead, of Salem, Virginia; two very special friends, Ellis J. Bates and his son, Levi Michael Bates, who supported, loved and cared for Roy and Anita as if they were family; three sisters, Susan Terrell, of Covington, Virginia, Delores Rose, of Ohio, and Carolyn Waugh, of Covington, Virginia; sister-in-law, Nellie Sharp of Ozark, Alabama; granddaughter, Courtney Whitehead Dillman, and husband, Bradford, of Salem, Virginia; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Louise Dillman; a number of nieces and nephews; and his faithful companion, “Butch.”

In keeping with his wishes, the body has been cremated.

A memorial service was held Saturday, January 28, 2023, in the chapel of Nicely Funeral Home in Clifton Forge, Virginia, with Reverend Bill Hartsfield officiating.

The family suggests memorial tributes take the form of contributions to Temple Baptist Church, 300 Stratton St., Covington, VA 24426, or to the humane society of your choice in Roy’s name.