William Homer Gilmore, 81, of Marlinton, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the VA Nursing Home in Clarksburg.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Cochran Cemetery. Burial will follow with military rites by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in William’s name to the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility, 1 Freedom Way, Clarksburg, WV 26301.