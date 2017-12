William Richard “Dick” Burns, 75, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, December 8, 2017 at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.

A joint service with his wife, Ruby Hodges Burns, will be Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro with Pastor Andy Rice officiating. Burial will follow in the Emmanuel Cemetery on Bruffey Creek.