William Lee “Billy Lee” Browning, 87, of Green Bank, passed away Friday, June 5, 2026.

Born May 7, 1939, at West Hamlin, he was a son of the late William Fenton and Mary Curry Browning.

Bille Lee was retired from Union Carbide Corporation in Charleston; was a member of the Masonic Riverside Lodge No. 124 of Cass; and a former U.S. Army Reservist. He preached at Middle Fork Baptist Church in Hamlin and loved owning and caring for horses.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Johnson Browning; and grandson, Josh Clark.

He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Browning Clark, of Green Bank, and Teresa Browning Bias, and husband, Barry, of West Hamlin; grandsons, Jeremy Edwards, and wife, Merri, of Green Bank, and Barry “Little B” Bias, of West Hamlin; great-granddaughter, Ava Edwards, of Green Bank; and his fur baby, Bailey.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor Julian Rittenhouse officiating.

Burial was in Arbovale Cemetery Annex with military honors by the Pocahontas County Veterans Corps and Masonic Rites by Riverside Lodge No. 124 of Cass.

Online condolences may be shared at condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com