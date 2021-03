The eight-week old bear cubs at Point of View Farm are growing like “trees.” Animal rehabilitator and POV owner Joel Rosenthal got some help from his Facebook followers in naming the cubs – Willow, Laurel, Ash and Spruce.

The weather is getting warmer, and that means it will soon be time for Mama Bear Rose to take her four cubs out of the safe confines of their enclosure and into the woods – to learn to live a bear’s life. J. Rosenthal photos