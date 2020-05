West Virginia Strong ~ The Comeback

Week 4 – Thursday, May 21

The following businesses may reopen:

Indoor malls; whitewater rafting and ziplines; indoor dining in restaurants at 50% capacity; large/specialty retail stores; outdoor recreation rentals (kayaks, bicycles, boats, rafts, canoes, ATVs and similar equipment); Hatfield McCoy Trail System; tanning businesses.

The executive order requiring out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine will also be lifted.

Reopened as of Monday, May 18:

Fitness centers, gymnasiums and recreation centers; sports training facilities – gymnastics, cheerleading, dance, martial arts and similar facilities.

Week 5 – Tuesday, May 26

The following businesses may reopen:

State park cabins and lodges for in-state residents only; indoor and outdoor bars at 50% capacity; museums and visitors centers; zoos; spas and massage businesses.

Saturday, May 30

Limited video lottery retailers with strict guidance to keep players safe.