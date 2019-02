The Warrior Boys JV and Varsity teams will play at Bath County, Virginia, Thursday, February 7. JV game at 5:45 and Varsity at 7:30 p.m.

Report of games played so far this season:

January 2

Shady Spring, 99

PCHS, 44

January 3

Bath County, 34

PCHS, 71

January 11

PCHS, 51

Tucker County, 66

January 15

PCHS, 38

Webster County, 79

January 16

PCHS, 59

Tygarts Valley, 50

January 18

Doddridge, 76

PCHS, 49

January 19

Richwood, 70

PCHS, 78

January 26

Pendleton, 59

PCHS, 54

January 28

PCHS, 52

South Harrison, 56

February 2

PCHS, 43

Buffalo, 56