Jaynell Graham

Editor

The unofficial election results were in early Tuesday night in Pocahontas County.

The closest contest on the ballot was between incumbent Democrat County Commissioner Jesse Groseclose and former commissioner and Republican candidate Jamie Walker.

At one point in the evening, the two were tied, but as the final precincts came in, Walker pulled ahead by 129 votes.

The final count was 1,465 for Walker and 1,336 for Groseclose.

With 16 of 16 precincts reporting, and a 52.38% voter turnout, Republican Carol Miller topped the candidates for U. S. House of Representatives 1st District.

Miller received 1,877 votes to Democrat Mr. Lacy Watson’s 673. Independent candidate Belinda Fox-Spencer received 163.

Incumbent Republican Bill Hamilton was unopposed for State Senate 11th Senatorial District seat. He received 2,181 votes in this county.

Republican Mike Honaker carried Pocahontas County for House of Delegates 46th Delegate District with 867 votes, while Democrat Paul S. Detch received 417.

In the race for House of Delegates 66th Delegate District, Republican William “Ty” Nestor carried the county with 867 votes. Democrat candidate Robert “Bob” Sheets received 637.

Democrat Connie Carr was unopposed and will serve another term as Circuit Clerk with 2,038 votes of support.

Democrat Melissa L. “Missy” Bennett was unopposed in the County Clerk’s race and will serve another term with the support of 2,104 voters.

Sue Hollandsworth was unopposed for non-partisan member of the Board of Education.

The county voted overwhelming against all four amendments on the ballot.

These results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Ballot Commissioners at its canvass next week.