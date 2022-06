Violet Virginia McCoy Kellison, 82, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at her home.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Kimble Funeral Home in Marlinton.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Kimble Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Kinzel officiating.

Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery at Hillsboro.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.kimblefuneralhome.com