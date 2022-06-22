Violet Virginia McCoy Kellison, 82, of Hillsboro, passed away at her home Thursday, June 16, 2022, after a long illness. Her family was by her side, and she was under the care of Mountain Hospice.

Born April 16, 1940, at Esty, she was a daughter of the late George Hedrick McCoy and Minnie Vance Cochran McCoy.

Violet was a 1958 graduate of Renick High School, and retired from Denmar State Hospital, where she had worked as a C.N.A. She attended West View Baptist Church and was a loving wife and mother.

On July 18, 1958, she married Elbert Franklin “Bud” Kellison who preceded her in death November 26, 2016.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Elbert “Buddy” Kellison II; daughter, Patricia Nary; and two brothers, George Hedrick McCoy, Jr. and Edwin McCoy.

She is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Rose (Thomas), of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; sister, Gladys McMillion, of Pendleton Manor in Franklin; granddaughter, Takayla Salazar (Darien), of Beckley; and several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Jimbo Kellison, of Hillsboro.

Funeral service was held Monday, June 20, 2022, at Kimble Funeral Home in Marlinton with Pastor Ron Kinzel officiating.

Interment was in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Kimble Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements