Take a journey “Upriver” Friday, November 15, at 7:30 p.m. when Dan Moorefield and Teresa White bring the Pocahontas County Opera House alive with their unique mixture of traditional and original folk music in the Celtic and Appalachian traditions.

Described as “haunting and beautiful,” take a musical journey into American History through an alternate lens. Your eyes will be opened to the hope and hardship that brought a quarter of a million Scots Irish out of British slavery in their homeland to freedom in the New World.

Although this will be the duo’s first performance at the Opera House, it is not their first trip to Pocahontas County. White has been bringing her daughters to Allegheny Echoes for many years.

“My children and I have made lifelong friendships there,” she said. “The girls are both accomplished fiddle players and multi-instrumentalists. Over the years, I took about every instrument they offered.”

White will share what she’s learned on the Opera House stage as she plays a variety of instruments, including the Irish whistle, alto recorder, banjo, mandolin, guitar, as well as adding vocals. Her family roots are deep in the Scots Irish heritage.

Moorefield plays guitar, piano, fiddle, and adds his voice to the story. His musical roots go back to County Waterford, Ireland.

Moorefield and White, both former teachers, enjoy incorporating school performances when touring.

In addition to the Friday concert, they will perform for Marlinton Middle and Hillsboro Elementary students on November 14.

“We introduce the students to the music of Ireland, Scotland and the Appalachian Mountains on eight different instruments – fiddle, pennywhistle, harmonica, banjo, recorder, mandolin, guitar and piano.”

Students will learn about the changes in musical theme and style over 200 years of American History. They’ll explore how the history of the times—Celtic and English immigration, the Revolutionary and Civil War—are reflected in the music.

Tickets are $10 for adults. Youth 17 and younger are admitted free of charge. Tickets are available at the door and in advance at pocahontasoperahouse.org or at the 4th Avenue Gallery in Marlinton.

Performances at the Opera House are informal, family-friendly and open to all. The entrance and main seating are accessible to persons with disabilities. Persons with disabilities are encouraged to attend; special accommodations can be arranged upon request by calling 304-799-6645.

The Opera House Performance Series is presented with financial assistance through a grant from the West Virginia Division of Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts. Support is also provided by Pocahontas County Drama, Fairs and Festivals and the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau.