All precincts reporting

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

REP FOR U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES 1ST DIST

ZANE LAWHORN 61

SCOTT FULLER 63

JAMES EDWIN HOUSER 226

KENT STEVENS 43

CAROL MILLER 420

REP FOR STATE SENATOR 11TH DIST

BILL HAMILTON 623

REP FOR MEMBER OF HOUSE OF DELEGATES 46TH DELEGATE DISTRICT

KAREN G. MCCOY 405

MARK ALAN ROBINSON 18

MIKE HONAKER 82

REP FOR MEMBER OF HOUSE OF DELEGATES 66TH DELEGATE DISTRICT

WILLIAM “TY” NESTOR 331

REP FOR COUNTY COMMISSION

JAMIE WALKER 558

RANDY A SHARP 359

DEMOCRAT BALLOT

DEM FOR U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES 1ST DIST

MR. LACY WATSON 431

DEM FOR MEMBER OF HOUSE OF DELEGATES 46TH DELEGATE DISTRICT

JOE HOLT 101

PAUL S. DETCH 198

DEM FOR MEMBER OF HOUSE OF DELEGATES 66TH DELEGATE DISTRICT

ROBERT “BOB” SHEETS 323

DEM FOR CIRCUIT CLERK

CONNIE M CARR 598

DEM FOR COUNTY COMMISSIONER

JESSE A. GROSECLOSE 466

TIM MCCLUNG 257

DEM FOR COUNTY CLERK

MELISSA “MISSY” BENNETT 634

NONPARTISAN BOARD OF EDUCATION

JOE WALKER 777

SUE HOLLANDSWORTH 612

CHAD BALDWIN 566

MORGAN MCCOMB 676

BECKY CAMPBELL 793

ABIGAIL MCNEEL 442

SUSAN LANE 312