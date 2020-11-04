Unofficial Election Results

Jaynell Graham

Editor

Pocahontas County had a voter turnout of 71 percent. A record 4,029 of 5,670 registered voters took advantage of absentee, early and in person voting options to let their voices be heard.

Republican Terri Workman-Helmick was successful in her first run for the office of prosecuting attorney with a total of 2,639 votes to 1,195 for Democrat candidate Laura Finch.

In the race for assessor, Republican Johnny Pritt ended the evening with 2,208 votes to 1,620 for Democrat candidate Rick Miller.

In the race for county commission for the northern district, Republican John Rebinski garnered 1,933 votes to 1,915 for incumbent Democrat candidate David McLaughlin.

Republican incumbent Jeff Barlow was unopposed in the sheriff’s race, where he received 3,386 votes.

The results are unoffical. The final vote totals won’t be known until Monday, November 9, when the Board of Ballot Commissioners convenes to canvass the election results. Part of that process will include reviewing 44 provisional ballots, which were not included in the election day totals.

Winners in other races:

Incumbent Republican Governor Jim Justice won a second term.

U. S. Senate, Republican Shelley Moore Capito held onto her seat.

U. S. Congress, 3rd District, incumbent Republican Carol Miller returns to office.

Republican Mac Warner won a second term as Secretary of State.

Republican John McCuskey returns to the Auditor’s office.

Republican Riley Moore defeated incumbent Democrat John Perdue in the race for State Treasurer.

Republican Patrick Morrisey won another term as Atttorney General.

Early results showed Democrat Denise Campbell in the lead for State Senate 11th District, but in the end Republican incumbent Robert Karnes pulled ahead by 1,211 votes to retain his seat.

Republican William Ty Nestor and Democrat incumbent Cody Thompson were the top vote getters for the two seats in the House of Delegates, 43rd District.