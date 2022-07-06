Travis Lee Loudermilk, 45 of Hillsboro passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Born November 21, 1976, in Marlinton, he was a son of Charlie Loudermilk and the late Sharon Beverage Loudermilk.

Travis was a Baptist by faith and an electrician.

He is survived by his father, Charlie Loudermilk and wife, Rosemary Hoffer, of Hillsboro; two sons, Blayton Loudermilk, of Millboro, Virginia, and Cole Lilburn Loudermilk, of Pennsylvania; brother, Chawn Dale Loudermilk, of Covington, Washington; two stepsisters, Amy Boylen, of Marlinton, and Teresa Conley, of Lewisburg.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Ruckman Cemetery at Mill Point.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com