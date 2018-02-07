Gibb fills vacant MTC seat

Jaynell Graham

Editor

Marlinton Town Council had a full, but short – 35 minute – meeting Monday night.

Much of the meeting was taken up with issues related to the Water Improvement Project.

The council had its first of three readings of the Bond Ordinance, “authorizing the acquisition and construction of extension, additions, betterments and improvements to its waterworks,” and the issuance of bonds to fund the project.

The town’s legal counsel, Bob Martin, noted a number of references within the ordinance that needed to be amended, so the first reading was by title only.

Cassie Hughart with Region 4 Planning and Development Council and John Stump of the Steptoe and Johnson law firm were in attendance and noted the items that need to be addressed.

Changes will be made to the wording of the ordinance prior to the second and third readings.

Wayne Hypes, of Dunn Engineering, advised council that the water project is ready to be advertised. The ad will run in the Gazette-Mail later this week.

Several contractors have expressed an interest in bidding on the project.

A pre-bid is set for Wednesday, March 7, at 2 p.m. Contractors must attend the pre-bid to be eligible to for consideration in the process.

The bid opening will be held at the town office Thursday, March 29, at 2 p.m.

Councilmember Mark Strauss recently resigned his seat. The council advertised the seat and received three letters of interest.

At Monday night’s meeting, council voted to appoint Scott Gibb to the fill the unexpired term.

Gibb was a candidate for council in the June 2015 election. In the unofficial tally of votes, Gibb and councilmember Sue Helton were tied at 116 votes each for the fifth seat. Following the canvass, Helton had 120 votes, just one vote ahead of Gibb at 119.

Mayor Sam Felton administered the Oath of Office, and Gibb took his seat at the table.

Marlinton Town Council meets the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in council chambers on the second floor of the municipal building.