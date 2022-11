Tori Lynn Mask Gibson, age 31, of Marlinton, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Slaty Fork.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at VanReenen Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will be at the Funeral Home Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Sam Felton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a Battered Women’s Shelter or to Child Abuse Prevention.