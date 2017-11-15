‘Tis the season for love and compassion, family and friends, celebrations and parties!

It’s time for reflecting upon the past year and looking forward to the New Year ahead.

Yet, all too often, the holiday spirit is destroyed by the recklessness of drunk, drugged and distracted driving. Some of the most dangerous days of the year on our nation’s roadways are between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. In fact, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, every year nearly 12,000 people die in alcohol- and drug-related crashes. In addition, one person dies every 53 minutes and one person is injured every two minutes from impaired driving. Though the problem is evident, there is hope for a safe and happy holiday season.

That is why during this holiday season Pocahontas Prevention Coalition and Pocahontas County SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) is joining MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) in asking you to display a red ribbon in a visible location on your vehicle to remind others to always designate a non-drinking driver.

Started in 1986, Tie One On For Safety® is MADD’s longest running and most visible public awareness project. The name comes from the phrase “tie one on,” which is slang for drinking alcohol. But MADD uses the phrase to remind everyone that drinking and driving don’t mix.

How can you participate in Tie One On For Safety?

This holiday season, show your commitment to eliminating drunk and drugged driving by:

Putting safety before the party and always designate a non-drinking driver before the celebration begins to ensure everyone arrives home safely.

Tie a red ribbon on your vehicle showing support for a safe holiday season by encouraging sober driving and discouraging underage drinking.

Hosting parties responsibly by offering mocktails and other non-alcoholic beverages, and by providing alternate transportation or accommodations for guests who have been drinking.

Disapprove of underage drinking by refusing to allow underage drinkers touse alcohol in your home.

You can help make a difference, tie a red ribbon on your car to show your support for safe sober driving.

Let the banner on page 8 in this week’s paper be a reminder to “tie one on!”

Thank you and have a safe and happy holiday season!