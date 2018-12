Thomas David “TJ” Shafer, Jr., age 30, of Seebert, passed away Saturday, December 22, 2018, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, December 29, 11 a.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Pastor Pete Scott officiating. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Online condolences may be made at www.Lantzfuneralhome.com