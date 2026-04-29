Thomas Douglas Moore, 75, of Augusta, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2026.

Born January 15, 1951, he was a son of the late Earl and Mary Moore.

Tom was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather whose love, guidance and steady presence shaped generations.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Connie Mullins Moore; children, Eric (Misti) Moore and Amber (Corey) Milburn; sister, Linda Friel; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alex, Cole, Carley, Chase and Kaelyn; great-grandchildren, Aubriella, Eleanor and Rhiannon; and many nieces and nephews. He was also a second father to Chuck Mullens and many others who were blessed by his care, wisdom and generosity.

Funeral service was held Saturday, April 18, 2026, at McKee Funeral Home in Augusta.

Burial was in Malick Cemetery.