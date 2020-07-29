Thomas Lester

Thomas Keith Lester, age 69, of Marlinton, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.

Born November 19, 1950, at Marlinton, he was a son of the late William B. and Bernice Wilt Lester.

Tom was a retired carpenter and a member of the Church of God.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Hoke Lester; daughter, Chazlyn Hammons; sons, Trampas Hammons and Brian Hammons; sister, Catherine L. Davis; and three grandchildren.

Graveside service was held Monday, July 27, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Phillip Thompson officiating.

VanReenen Funeral was in charge of the arrangements.