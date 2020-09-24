Thomas Cook

Thomas Earl Cook, 75, of Elkins, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at West Virginia Caring Center in Elkins.

Born February 23, 1945 at Marlinton, he was a son of the late Earl Buster “Chick” Cook and the late Earnestine Mae “Sis” Moats Cook.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020. at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale, with Pastor Donnie Curry officiating. Interment with military honors, by the Pocahontas County Honor Corps, will follow in the Arbovale Cemetery Annex.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Sunday.