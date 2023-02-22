Thomas Lee Cassell, 73, of Cass, died Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Pocahontas Center.

Born June 20, 1949, at Marlinton, he was a son of the late Donald and Ruth Bennett Cassell.

Thomas was a retired lumber stacker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Cassell; brothers, David Cassell, Wilbur Cassell, Freddie Biggs and Terry Biggs; and special niece, Melissa Cassell.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Ray Cassell; daughters, Margaret Ellen Taylor and Christina Dawn Taylor; sisters, Dorie McLaughlin, Debbie Paugh (Gene), Pam Scott (Tad), and Patty Tallman; brothers, Dale Biggs (Joyce), Gary Biggs, Jerry Biggs, Jimmy Biggs, Ronnie Biggs, Mitchel Kramer and Bill Cassell; grandchildren, Destiny Faith Varner, Xnobia Hope Varner, Thomas Edward Varner (Chara); and great-grandchildren, Artreus Varner and Valkyrie Varner.

Arrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Funeral service will be at VanReenen Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2023, with Rev. David Rittenhouse officiating.

Interment will be in Ryder Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VanReenen Funeral Home.