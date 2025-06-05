Laura Dean Bennett

Staff Writer

It’s summertime and that means picnic time.

Picnicking may have evolved into a quintessential American activity, but it began in the old-world centuries ago.

The word, picnic, is derived from the 17th century French word, “picquenique.”

It referred to a leisurely social gathering with food – often finger foods – brought by each participant to be shared with everyone.

It must have been a fashionable thing to do. Many famous paintings by the old masters show ladies and gentlemen – dressed to the nines – and picnicking.

Although the word picnic did not appear in the English language until around 1800, early American colonists were hosting informal meals outdoors much earlier than that.

One could say the first Thanksgiving was the first recorded American picnic. It is certainly the most famous.

Ever notice that food just seems to taste better when we are dining alfresco?

Even a simple hot dog or hamburger cooked over a campfire can rival the taste of the finest restaurant meal. And that’s not a figment of your imagination.

Science has broken down several reasons for it.

Fresh air, being in a natural environment and even temperature changes have been shown to influence our enjoyment of food.

We have long understood that there are four basic tastes – sweet, sour, salty and bitter.

But in the 80s, another taste, umami – which is described as savoriness – was added to the list.

And scientists tell us that eating outdoors can make the taste of umami more pronounced, especially at higher altitudes.

In addition to the relaxation we feel when we cook and or eat outdoors, it’s actually healthy for us – physically, mentally and emotionally.

Being outside boosts vitamin D levels, which helps protect against osteoporosis, heart attacks and strokes.

The American Psychological Association tells us that time spent in nature can reduce stress, improve our mood, sharpen cognition and creativity, improve sleep and decrease depression.

Each summer is another opportunity to up your picnic game.

Rather than just saying, “we’re having a picnic,” chose a theme or explore new locations where some new adventures might to be had.

Baskets with handles are an excellent way to transport the feast and make lovely decoration when they get there.

Mason jars are fun for serving beverages. To get them to the picnic unbroken, wrap them in tea towels – much nicer, and more economical than paper napkins.

Don’t forget what some nice audio vibrations might do for your get-together. These days, there are lots of ways to bring music to the party.

Invite guests to take a hand in cooking on the campfire. Provide roasting sticks for everyone and you’ve got built-in fun.

Make homemade roasting sticks by cutting long, strong branches, peeling off the bark and soaking them overnight in water.

A do-it-yourself sandwich bar is fun and practical.

Choose sturdy bread like ciabatta, sourdough or baguettes, and consider toasting them – maybe right there on the grill. Offer a tantalizing array of sandwich ingredients, packed separately for at-table assembly.

You never know when there might be an impromptu picnic opportunity, so keep your picnic supplies all together and ready to go.

This might include paper or plasticware, wet wipes and hand sanitizer, a food thermometer, baskets, clean coolers and plenty of ice.

Old quilts make excellent picnic tablecloths or blankets. It’s also handy to carry a picnic blanket with a waterproof underside in case you find yourself setting up on wet grass.

And if your picnic’s rained out? No worries! Just move the picnic indoors. Spread a few quilts around and voila! It’s still a picnic.

Children love indoor picnicking. It’s something to keep in mind for those times when boredom sets in, but – for some reason – an outdoor picnic isn’t in the cards.

Of course, by putting unusual foods on the menu, using new recipes and being creative with beverages, we can make every picnic a unique experience.