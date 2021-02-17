The mail must go through

Betty Sheets, of Hillsboro, recently received a very important piece of mail. It was from her grandsons, Charlie and Austin, who live in South Carolina. As you can see, it is addressed to Grandma Fisher, with the address in a straight line, and Charlie and Austin’s names across the bottom. You should notice, as well, that the letter has no stamp, but it does have a bar code across the bottom. The boys are taking precautions in this time of COVID. They sealed the envelope with double-sided tape, rather than licking it. Photo and info courtesy of Betty Sheets