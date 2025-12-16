Laura Dean Bennett

Staff Writer

When Christmas decorations appear in the stores, you can bet that somewhere among them will be the houseplants commonly known as “Christmas Cactus.”

Since the 1950s, these charming plants have been an integral part of America’s Christmas celebrations.

These charming tropical succulents were discovered in the mountain rainforests of Brazil in the early 19th century.

Unlike most cacti, which grow in the ground, these plants are epiphytes – which means they grow on other plants – such as orchids – on trees and even rocks.

And here’s an interesting botanical factoid:

All cacti are succulents, but not all succulents are cacti.

The original parent species, Schlumbergera truncate, was brought to Europe in 1818. It blooms from late October to late November, hence its common name, “Thanksgiving Cactus.”

In 1852, Schlumbergera truncata and another parent species, Schlumbergera russelliana, were hybri-dized to create what became known as the Christmas Cactus: S. x buckley.

Both species thrived in greenhouses during the Victorian era. Their profuse explosions of colorful blooms made them popular houseplants. They found great success in commercial markets.

By the 20th century the plants became widely available throughout Europe and the United States and their habit of blooming at the end of the year earned them a permanent place in the holiday market.

But because the stems of the Thanksgiving Cactus aren’t as easily broken as those of the Christmas Cactus, they fared better in transit, making them better suited for shipping. This feature enabled the Thanksgiving Cactus to dominate the market. By the middle of the 20th century, what some called the “false Christmas Cactus,” dominated the market.

Both species are available year ‘round and are especially popular with holiday shoppers. But what we typically know as “Christmas Cactus,” is more often than not, Thanksgiving Cactus.

The plants look quite similar at first glance. But there are differences.

A Christmas cactus can be identified by its brilliant magenta or white blooms, which hang down like pendants. Its leaves are flat with smooth, scalloped edges. It blooms from early December through early February.

Thanksgiving cacti varieties bloom in an enchanting range of colors: white, cream, pink, peach, yellow, orange and various shades of red. And their blooming time frame is a bit longer than their Christmas cousins.

They usually bloom anywhere from late October and early November through December.

The easiest way to differentiate between a Christmas cactus and a Thanksgiving cactus is by their leaves. Rather than a smooth leaf, Thanksgiving cacti have a “toothy” leaf with two to four pointy teeth at the end. Rather than hanging down, their stems grow upright into an arch.

The two species are often sold interchangeably, as commercial growers time their blooms precisely for sale at Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Their hardiness, ease of propagation and extremely long lives – they have been known to live a hundred years – make the plants perfect for sharing with friends and passing down from one generation to another.

There’s a third succulent cousin, the Easter Cactus – Rhipsalidopsis gaertneri.

As its name suggests, it flowers around Easter, in March or April. Its star-shaped blossoms range from pale to bright pink and feature a double row of petals. Its stems are scalloped, similar to those of the Christmas Cactus, but with tiny, serrated edges.

The Easter cactus also originated in Brazil, but unlike its Thanksgiving and Christmas cousins, it’s not a tropical native. It comes from the non-tropical forests of Brazil, which makes it more sensitive to over-watering.

All three species make wonderful houseplants – easy to care for and easy to propagate.

I can personally testify to their ability to survive periods of benign neglect. And they are resistant to many diseases and pests.

Holiday cacti are not toxic to pets or humans, so no worries about children or pets nibbling their leaves. However, consuming large quantities of leaves could cause serious stomach upset.

Christmas cacti like well-drained soil and thrive in bright, but not direct sunlight, which can burn their leaves.

Best watering practice is to add water to the top of the pot and drain completely through the drainage hole.

Once water stops draining, set the pot in a saucer or shallow dish of water for 30 minutes. This will allow the soil to fully hydrate by absorbing water from the dish.

Remove the plant from the water basin after 30 minutes so it does not become waterlogged.

Allow soil to dry completely before watering. These plants can better tolerate being a little too dry than too wet.

If your holiday cactus is limp, it’s likely getting too much water.

Feed once a month with houseplant fertilizer, diluted 50% with water.

When they blossom, they are absolute showstoppers with gorgeous blooms that last for several weeks.

Controlling their exposure to light and temperature will enable you to regulate their blooming schedule.

Generally, these plants prefer warm temperatures- 70 degrees to 75 degrees during the day, and 65 degrees at night.

Start preparing for holiday blooming about eight weeks before you want to see blossoms.

To encourage them to bud, keep them in nighttime temperatures of 50- 60 degrees for at least a week. You may need to place them in a room where you can turn off the heat at night or an unheated room and/or use a space heater.

For best results, plan to give them 12 to 14 hours of darkness a day for at least three weeks before you want them to bud.

Briefly interrupting the darkness, for instance, flipping on a household lamp for a few minutes, will not deter bud formation.

If you can’t find a suitable location for at least 12 hours of daily darkness, cover your Christmas cactus with a blanket for 12 hours a day.

Bear in mind that all plants require enough light to photosynthesize. A completely dark location is not an option.

Continue monthly feeding before and during blooming and if you like, you can add a sparse amount of coffee grounds to their soil to give them an added boost.

When you notice buds forming, start watering more regularly.

Buds falling off indicate too much water, drastic changes in temperature or too little or too much light.

Especially during blooming, these plants require regular watering. Just check that the top of their soil is dry between waterings.

And with Easter cactus, remember not to overwater.

Deadheading spent blooms will encourage more blooms.

After your Christmas cactus finishes flowering, it will want a little rest. Keep it in a bright room, with, as usual, no direct sun and cut back on watering slightly.

Holiday cactus plants thrive on a degree of neglect, so even if you must ignore your plant for a little while, it will usually survive just fine.

Propagating your holiday cactus is easy.

Take your cuttings from well established, healthy plants. The best time is in the spring when they’re showing new growth. But you can take cuttings anytime.

That said, it’s not a good time to take cuttings when the plant is blooming as they’ll have less energy for developing roots.

Cuttings should include two to five leaf segments each and be clipped off with clean scissors. Or gently break them off at the junction, or “seam” between leaf segments.

There are two ways to propagate these succulents – in soil or in water.

In Soil:

Choose a pot with drainage holes and large enough for at least half an inch of space between cuttings. Fill with well-draining potting mix intended for succulents or cacti. Plant your cuttings so that the bottom half of each is buried. You can also use coarse sand or perlite.

Place the potted cuttings in indirect but bright light, water sparingly so that soil stays moist, but not too wet. Do not overwater.

Expect the cuttings to take root in about six to eight weeks.

Cuttings may get a bit limp after a few days but should recover. Shriveling indicates a failure.

In Water:

It’s actually easier to be successful propagating these succulents in a glass of water because there is less chance of root rot.

Select a clean small glass, jar, vase or bottle. Submerge cuttings (of two to five segments each) in the container, in about an inch of water.

If necessary to keep the cuttings upright, carefully add a bit of sterilized gravel or tiny stones around the base of the cuttings.

Put the container in a bright location, but not in direct sunlight. Add water when necessary. If the water turns cloudy, replace it carefully so as not to disturb the fledgling roots.

Thread-like roots should take six to eight weeks to develop. When they’re about an inch long, place cuttings in a pot with well-draining soil and press soil around each cutting to keep them upright.

Set the pot in bright, indirect sunlight.

Until they grow too large and heavy, these succulents make good hanging plants.

And, in warm summer months, they may enjoy an outdoor vacation.

They can be taken outside and hung in diffused sunlight- for instance, in the shade of trees. Take care their pots are extremely well-draining, so their roots won’t rot after rain. Bring them back in when expecting heavy rain or a severe windstorm.

Many Christians see religious symbolism in the life cycle of holiday cacti. They bloom in the darkness of December – a reminder of the Holy Child born to bring light to the world.

A holiday cactus is always a joyful symbol of the beauty of the Christmas season. A clipping from one is a wonderful gift – sure to be a long-lived reminder of the giver’s affection.

It’s literally, a gift that keeps on giving.

Long may these beautiful plants grace our homes – I hope, for many generations to come.