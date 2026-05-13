Lucas Adcock

Staff Writer

Many of the issues making headlines across West Virginia right now are the kinds of changes that directly shape daily life for families, workers and local business owners trying to keep up with rising costs and an uncertain economy.

One of the biggest concerns for many West Virginians is the continued rise in utility costs. Our electric bills have become increasingly difficult for some households to manage, especially in rural areas where incomes often lag behind national averages. During the winter months, heating costs can put serious pressure on family budgets, and small businesses are feeling those same strains. Restaurants, convenience stores, garages, and locally owned shops all depend on stable utility costs to stay profitable; difficult to factor in expense costs for a business’ success when they keep rising. When electric rates climb, owners are often forced to make difficult decisions about pricing, staffing, or operating hours.

Road and infrastructure concerns continue to affect communities throughout the state as well. In many West Virginia counties, residents regularly deal with deteriorating roads, aging bridges, unreliable cell service and limited broadband access. While those issues may sound routine, they can have real economic consequences. Small businesses increasingly rely on online sales, digital payments, and social media marketing to stay competitive. In areas where internet service remains weak or inconsistent, businesses can struggle to reach customers or process transactions efficiently.

The broadband issue also affects students and remote workers. In some rural communities, families still experience limited internet access despite years of expansion projects and funding promises. For students completing assignments online or adults working remotely, reliable internet service is no longer considered a luxury. It has become part of everyday life and economic survival. And it will ultimately continue to worsen through the expansion of artificial intelligence, limiting both physical and remote jobs.

Next on the list of issues that West Virginians face, are flooding and severe weather. These two problems alone remain another ongoing concern for many of the state’s population. Communities in the southern part of the state, along with areas near rivers and creeks, continue to face repeated flooding threats during heavy storms. For homeowners, flooding can mean expensive repairs and rising insurance costs. For small businesses, it can be devastating. A single flood can destroy inventory, damage buildings, and temporarily shut down operations in towns where businesses already operate on thin margins.

But the economic impact of flooding often stretches far beyond the immediate damage. Tourism – especially in the summer – can decline after severe weather events, road closures interrupt travel, and local governments may struggle to fund long-term recovery efforts. In our smaller communities, local businesses are deeply tied to seasonal tourism and outdoor recreation, meaning that even short disruptions can affect revenue for weeks or months.

Health care access is another issue drawing increasing attention across the state. Rural hospitals and clinics continue facing staffing shortages and financial pressure, particularly in smaller counties. For many residents, access to specialized care already requires long drives to larger cities. If additional clinics or hospital departments reduce services, those challenges become even greater.

Small businesses are connected to those health care concerns as well. Employers can struggle with rising insurance costs, and in areas with limited medical access, attracting workers can become more difficult. Communities with stable health care systems are generally more attractive to both families and businesses looking to settle long term, thus the problem arises.

Education funding and workforce development are also becoming major points of discussion throughout West Virginia. Schools in rural areas often face staffing shortages, and many communities continue searching for ways to keep younger generations from leaving the state after graduation. Employers across several industries, including construction, manufacturing, health care, and skilled trades, have reported ongoing difficulties finding workers.

But the programs intended to expand educational opportunities continue generating debate among both residents and lawmakers. Some support newer scholarship and school-choice programs, while others worry about how public schools may be affected over time. For many families, the conversation comes down to a simple question: whether future generations will have enough opportunity to build stable lives without leaving West Virginia behind.

State budget decisions are also being watched closely. Continued tax cuts may provide some financial relief to residents and businesses in the short term, but questions remain about how future funding could affect schools, infrastructure projects, emergency services, and public programs. In smaller towns where resources are already stretched thin, even moderate reductions in funding can have noticeable effects.

Despite these challenges, many West Virginians remain deeply invested in their communities and local economies. Small businesses continue adapting, local organizations continue supporting their neighbors, and communities continue rebuilding after setbacks. The issues facing the state are complex, but for many residents, the focus will remain on keeping costs manageable, maintaining reliable services, protecting jobs, and creating opportunities that allow families to stay and thrive in the places they call home.

For us – beautiful Pocahontas County.