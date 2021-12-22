[caption id="attachment_84543" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/12\/IMG_0655.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="608" class="size-full wp-image-84543" \/> THE\u2008SANCTUARY\u2008OF Marlinton Presbyterian Church is filled with light. The garland and trees on either side of the pulpit are made from grapevine. A star shines overhead and handmade Chrismons grace the branches of the large tree. A pine wreath surrounds the advent candles \u2013 Hope, Faith, Love and Peace. The Christ Candle, in the center, is lighted on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. W. Graham photo [\/caption]\r\n\r\nLuke 2: 2 \u2013 20 \r\nKing James Version\r\n\r\n2\u00a0And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be taxed. (And this taxing was first made when Cyrenius was governor of Syria.)\r\n3\u00a0And all went to be taxed, every one into his own city.\r\n4\u00a0And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judaea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem; (because he was of the house and lineage of David:)\r\n5\u00a0To be taxed with Mary his espoused wife, being great with child.\r\n6\u00a0And so it was, that, while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered.\r\n7\u00a0And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.\r\n8\u00a0And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night.\r\n9\u00a0And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid.\r\n10\u00a0And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.\r\n11\u00a0For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.\r\n12\u00a0And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.\r\n13\u00a0And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying,\r\n14\u00a0Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.\r\n15\u00a0And it came to pass, as the angels were gone away from them into heaven, the shepherds said one to another, Let us now go even unto Bethlehem, and see this thing which is come to pass, which the Lord hath made known unto us.\r\n16\u00a0And they came with haste, and found Mary, and Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger.\r\n17\u00a0And when they had seen it, they made known abroad the saying which was told them concerning this child.\r\n18\u00a0And all they that heard it wondered at those things which were told them by the shepherds.\r\n19\u00a0But Mary kept all these things, and pondered them in her heart.\r\n20\u00a0And the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things that they had heard and seen, as it was told unto them.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_84535" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/12\/DSC_0484.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="350" class="size-full wp-image-84535" \/> Gary Taylor, and other members of Marlinton United Methodist Church worked together to create a new nativity scene for the church lawn. S. Stewart photo[\/caption]
Leave a Reply