James A. Rossi, District Engineer Manager with the West Virginia Division of Highways, advises residents and travelers that Pocahontas County Route 31, Denmar Road, will be temporarily closed Tuesday, August 8, and Wednesday, August 9, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for pipe replacement, weather permitting. Road closure begins at mile post 3.41 and ends at milepost 3.5

The traveling public is advised to use an alternate route.