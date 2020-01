Department of Highways District Engineer James Rossi advises that there will be a temporary closure to traffic along Pocahontas County Route 28/29, also known as the Thornwood Road, beginning Monday, January 27, and continuing through Monday, February 10.

This will be a 24-hour closure for soil nail work, beginning at milepost 1.00 and ending at milepost 1.3.

There will be no through traffic during these repairs.

Motorists will need to use an alternate route.