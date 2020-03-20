Subscribe Today
    • Tax deadline delayed to July 15

    By on March 20, 2020

    U. S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced that the deadline for filing tax returns has been extended from April 15 to July 15, and tax payment may be made by that time without interest or penalties being charged.

